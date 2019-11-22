VALDOSTA – One person was killed in a wreck between a Lowndes County school bus and a car.
The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 84 westbound when a car struck the rear-end of a county school bus, according to Lowndes County Sheriff officials.
The victim killed in the crash was the driver of the car, said Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. The family has been notified and a name should be released soon, Fiveash said. A child was seated in the back seat of the car but sustained no injuries, according to Lowndes County Sheriff officials.
The bus was transporting approximately 15 students to Moulton-Branch Elementary School, and while there appears to be no injuries, some children were sent to a local hospital just to be safe, said Laverne Rome, Director of Public Relations at Lowndes County schools. The students' parents have been notified, according to Rome.
This story was updated at 10:41 a.m. on Nov. 22.
