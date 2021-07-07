UPDATE
VALDOSTA — A man was in serious condition after he was shot in the back Wednesday.
Police are investigating the shooting that left the 28-year-old man hospitalized.
At about 4:50 p.m., police officers at a traffic stop near the intersection of North Patterson Street and East Park Avenue heard several gunshots, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Shortly afterward, a caller to E911 reported that someone had been shot in the 100 block of East Park Avenue.
Police found the man with a gunshot wound to his back, the statement said.
Officers rendered first aid until EMTs arrived. The victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition late Wednesday, the police said.
Detectives determined this is an isolated incident; the investigation continues.
Those with information about the shooting should contact the Bureau of Investigative Services, (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line, (229) 293-3091.
VALDOSTA – A shooting incident was reported near the intersection of Park Avenue and Patterson Street, according to an alert sent to Valdosta State University students Wednesday afternoon.
Valdosta police cruisers had blocked off the intersection of Park and Slater Street Wednesday afternoon.
The first VSU alert warned of a shooting in the area of Park Avenue and Patterson Street.
A second VSU alert warned: "Suspect from incident at Patterson Street and Park Avenue no longer believed to be in the area. If you have any information please Dial 911 or call VSUPD at (229) 333-7816.
The Valdosta Daily Times will update with more information as it becomes available.
