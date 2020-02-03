UPDATED 7:30 p.m.:
VALDOSTA — An armed robbery in Valdosta caused the city's middle school to go on lockdown Monday, according to police.
At 1:18 p.m., the Valdosta Police Department responded to a business in the 100 block of Northside Drive on an armed robbery call, according to a police statement.
An unknown man entered the business with a handgun and demanded an undisclosed amount of currency, police said. Detectives said they believe the offender fled on foot from the area. A K-9 unit responded to the area and searched for the suspect but was not able to locate him. There were no injuries reported during this incident, police said.
Nearby Valdosta Middle School was placed on lockdown, but the lockdown was lifted by 2:30 p.m.
If anyone has any information on this case, contact the Valdosta Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.
UPDATE: The lockdown at Valdosta Middle School has been lifted, according to a facebook post made by Valdosta City Schools.
Updated at 2:29 p.m. The original story is below.
VALDOSTA - Valdosta Middle School is currently locked down.
An incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. in the neighboring area to the school and the suspect is still at-large, said school officials in a statement.
All students and staff are safe, according to Jennifer Steedley, public information officer for Valdosta city schools. Parents have been notified, she said.
The school will remain on lockdown until further notice from the authorities, said school officials.
