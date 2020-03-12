This report was updated at 7:45 a.m. Thursday.
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – A Moody Air Force Base dining facility employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Georgia Department of Public Health notified the base of the case, according to a statement from the base.
The Georgia Department of Public Health cannot release identifying information but Kristin Patten, a public health spokesperson, said Thursday morning there is still only one case related to Lowndes County.
South Georgia Medical Center reported Wednesday evening a patient transferred to a Florida hospital has been diagnosed with COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.
The Moody dining facility was closed for cleaning though it was expected to reopen for breakfast this morning, according to the base statement.
Moody declared a public health emergency and changed its Health Protection Condition level to B, according to the statement.
"In accordance with HPCON B measures, Moody AFB will execute procedures designed to mitigate a moderate health threat to base personnel due to a heightened exposure risk," according to the statement. "Recommended protection measures include continued strict hygiene, no handshaking and sanitize common use items."
The Moody AFB clinic is not able to conduct testing for COVID-19, base officials said. Moody AFB will collect samples if necessary.
Team Moody Tricare beneficiaries who are feeling ill should contact the nurse advice line, (800) 874-2273 for further direction. Non-Tricare beneficiaries who are feeling ill should contact their primary-care physician for further direction, Moody officials advise.
For the latest information on COVID-19, including protective measures, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense Coronavirus websites at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/.
The Times will continue updating this story.
