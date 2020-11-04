VALDOSTA – Republicans lead the State Senate District 8 and State House District 176 as all counties are reporting in. The results are still unofficial.
As of midnight, Senate District 8 Republican candidate Russ Goodman garnered 42,798 votes while Democratic candidate Treva Gear has 26,097 votes.
The votes show a 62.12% to 37.88% ratio.
The count consists of 14,328 election day votes, 12,571 absentee votes and 41,996 advanced voting votes. No provisional votes were counted.
House District 176 incumbent Republican candidate James Burchett garnered 15,125 votes, and Democratic candidate Evans Primus Jr. received 6,097 votes – a 71.37% to 28.63% ratio.
The count consists of 4,858 election day votes, 3,552 absentee votes, 12,781 advanced voting votes, and one provisional vote.
VALDOSTA – Republicans are still in the lead unofficially in South Georgia state races for the District 8 Senate seat and House District 176.
After 11 p.m., Lowndes County had yet to report its polling numbers, leaving it as the only county that hasn’t reported in for these races.
State Senate District 8 Republican candidate Russ Goodman is reported to have 20,594 votes with Democratic candidate Treva Gear having 12,261 votes, so far.
The count consists of 6,194 Election Day votes, 12,571 absentee votes and 14,520 advanced voting votes.
State House District 176 incumbent Republican candidate James Burchett still leads the race with 10,476 followed by Democratic candidate Evans Primus Jr., with 4,109, so far.
The count consists of 3,277 Election Day votes, 3,552 absentee votes, 7,755 advanced voting votes and one provisional vote.
According to Lowndes County Election Supervisor Deb Cox, Lowndes will be uploading its election data after midnight.
VALDOSTA – The polls closed at 7 p.m. and according to early results of the State Senate District 8 and House District 176 races, Republican candidates are leading the race.
With only some of the counties reporting, Senate District 8 Republican candidate Russ Goodman is leading the charge with 17,440 votes with Democratic candidate Treva Gear following at 10,922 votes.
This district covers Thomas, Lowndes, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Lanier and Clinch counties. Only three of those counties – Brooks, Cook, Lanier and Echols – have completely reported.
Lowndes is still not reporting.
This is a combination of 4,798 election day votes, 10,612 absentee votes and 12,952 advanced voting votes.
No provisional votes were counted as of 9:37 p.m.
House District 176 incumbent Republican Rep. James Burchett leads the race with 10,303 votes with Democratic candidate Evans Primus Jr., receiving 3,993 votes.
This count is comprised of 3,277 election day votes, 3,264 absentee votes and 7,755 advanced voting votes.
District 176 covers four counties– Lowndes, Atkinson, Ware and Lanier. Lanier, Ware and Atkinson are the only two counties that have completely reported with Ware partially reporting and Lowndes not reporting yet.
