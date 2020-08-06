VALDOSTA — Five more people in Lowndes County have died from COVID-19.
According to the South Health District, the five Lowndes residents were a 100-year-old woman, a 79-year-old man, an 87-year-old man, an 81-year-old woman and a 70-year-old woman. The 87-year-old man and 81-year-old woman were the only people hospitalized out of the five, according to the district, and two women (100 and 81) possessed underlying health conditions. District officials do not know if the other three people had underlying conditions.
Thirty-five Lowndes County residents have died from the virus since the start of the outbreak, according to the district.
The average age of a person who has died from COVID-19 was 75 years old as of Saturday, according to the district; 65% of COVID-19 deaths in the county have been hospitalized, according to the district.
At South Georgia Medical Center, 65 patients at the hospital have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to SGMC's daily report.
After treating a record-high of COVID-19 patients Wednesday, SGMC reported it was treating 70 COVID-19 patients Thursday morning, according to its daily report.
The past three weeks have seen coronavirus patient totals in the hospital hover at about 70, according to its daily report.
Last week, Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, described the hospital's bed capacity for COVID-19 patients as approximately 96 beds, and despite the recent surge in coronavirus patients the past couple of weeks, SGMC was still accepting transfers from other hospitals.
Cases in Lowndes County grew by 45 Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
Lowndes reporting a total of 3,077 cases since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH report.
For residents in Lowndes, the average age of a COVID-19 patient is 34 years, according to the district. Coronavirus continues to mostly infect ages 35-54 at 29.47% last week, according to the district.
The second-largest age bracket infected by the virus are ages 11-24 at 25.86%. The Valdosta Daily Times will keep track of both this age bracket and the under-11 (4.7%) bracket with Lowndes County Schools starting fall semester Aug. 14 and Valdosta City Schools starting Sept. 8.
Lowndes residents most vulnerable to COVID-19, ages 55 and older, represented 20.17% of all county infections so far.
While Black residents in Lowndes have been most infected by the coronavirus, according to the district, interpreting racial data with 55.23% of races being unknown makes identifying trends extremely difficult.
Women in the county continue to be infected at a higher rate (54.44%) to men (44.67%), according to the district. Less than one percentage was categorized as unknown or other.
Also, 141 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
Thirty Lowndes County residents have died from the virus since the start of the outbreak, according to the South Health District. The average age of a person who has died from COVID-19 was 75 years old as of last week, according to the district; 65% of COVID-19 deaths in the county have been hospitalized, according to the district.
The South Health District has performed 21,117 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Thursday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC has discharged 433 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had three patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
This story was updated at 4:25 p.m. to reflect five more Lowndes County deaths on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.