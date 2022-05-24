This story has been updated since its original post.
VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Education named Dr. J. Shawn Haralson the new school superintendent.
During public participation, Haralson's colleagues addressed the board stating "he is a change agent and effective leader." Haralson has been the Ben Hill County Schools superintendent for the past six years.
Earlier this month, the board named Haralson the sole superintendent candidate.
At the Tuesday evening called meeting, board members voted 5-1 with all members present.
Brian Browning, school board vice chairman, voted against Haralson.
The board named Haralson superintendent.
"Thank you to the Lowndes County School board and Superintendent Wes Taylor, together as team they have built a system of excellence like no other I have ever seen," Haralson said. "I am honored, privileged and humbled to be a part of the One Lowndes team."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.