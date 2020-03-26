VALDOSTA - There were no additional diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Lowndes County as of noon Thursday.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Lowndes still has 12 cases of the coronavirus.
Four patients positive with COVID-19 are still being treated at South Georgia Medical Center as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the SGMC posting.
SGMC also reported that six patients who tested positive for the coronavirus are not hospitalized.
There were still zero deaths due to COVID-19, read the site.
The GDPH website updates daily at noon and 7 p.m. and the SGMC website updates daily at 12:30 p.m.
