VALDOSTA — Lowndes County has remained at the same number of COVID-19 cases for a full 24 hours.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the county stayed at 37, according to the 7 p.m. Sunday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.

Only one previously reported Lowndes death has been due to COVID-19, according to the GDPH report.

The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. 

