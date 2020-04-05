VALDOSTA — Lowndes County has remained at the same number of COVID-19 cases for a full 24 hours.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in the county stayed at 37, according to the 7 p.m. Sunday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Only one previously reported Lowndes death has been due to COVID-19, according to the GDPH report.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.