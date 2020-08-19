4:49 P.M. UPDATE: A second update by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3:52 p.m. reports an increase in Lowndes County COVID-19 numbers, instead of the previously static ones reported at 3:09 p.m.
VALDOSTA — Thirteen more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lowndes County Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes County reported 3,289 coronavirus cases Wednesday, according to the GDPH report.
The seven-day rolling average of Lowndes COVID-19 cases has dropped sharply during the past month, and today that number dropped to 2.3. It is the lowest average since late May, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 Database.
At South Georgia Medical Center, the number of COVID-19 patients jumped up by 10, reporting 45 patients Wednesday, according to the hospital's daily status report. This was the first significant increase in a single day since the recent two-week decline of coronavirus patient numbers at SGMC.
So far, 160 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
Fifty Lowndes County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the South Health District.
The district has performed 23,565 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Wednesday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC has discharged 524 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had zero patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
Ninety hospital patients have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the hospital's report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
