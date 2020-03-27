VALDOSTA - Lowndes County now has 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the daily noon update Friday.
Two more residents from Lowndes have received confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19 since the Thursday evening report, according to Georgia Department of Public Health website.
Six of those 16 patients were being treated at South Georgia Medical Center as of 12:50 p.m. Friday, according to the SGMC website.
The site stated five SGMC patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were discharged and six patients at the hospital were waiting on test results.
The site confirmed there has only been one death from COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the entire 10-county district rose to 34 with five patients from outside Lowndes adding to the county's two. Of those five patients, four are Tift County residents and one is Turner County resident, according to South Health District release.
Investigations into the seven new patients are still ongoing, according to the district statement.
The GDPH website updates daily at noon and 7 p.m. and the SGMC website updates daily at 12:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.