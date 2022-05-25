Updates with district-wide numbers for District 175 state representative results.
VALDOSTA – Two incumbents had leads in local races Tuesday night.
The primary had two races that would be determined by the primary election: the State Representative of District 175 and the District 2 Lowndes County Commission seat.
Incumbent State Rep. John LaHood led challenger Bill Blanchard throughout District 175. Both ran as Republicans, according to the Secretary of State website.
LaHood garnered 6,360 votes, or 81.39%, compared to Blanchard receiving 1,454 votes, or 18.61%, district wide.
Incumbent District 2 Commissioner Scott “Scottie” Orenstein leads challenger David Houtz; both also running as Republicans.
No Democrats are running in either race.
Orenstein had garnered 3,285 votes, or 67.33%, compared to Houtz with 1,594 votes, or 32.67%.
These results are unofficial. Results will be official later this week when certified by election officials.
