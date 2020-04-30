ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will let Georgia’s statewide shelter-in-place order expire Thursday night as scheduled.
Despite criticism, Georgia residents are free to leave their homes beginning at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Although Kemp, urged residents to “continue to stay home whenever possible.”
The stay-at-home order for elderly and “medically fragile” residents will be extended through June 12, Kemp said in a video message. Georgia businesses are required to adhere to social distancing and sanitation guidelines through May 13.
In his recorded message, Kemp said residents who have stayed in their homes and complied with social distancing for the past four weeks have “afforded us time to bolster our health care infrastructure and flattened the curve.”
“We were successful in these efforts,” he said. “But the fight is far from over.”
Kemp extended the state’s Declaration of Public Health Emergency through June 12, allowing him to continue to utilize additional powers to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. Kemp also extended restrictions for nursing homes and long-term care facilities to enhance infection control efforts.
"The health and well-being of Georgians are my top priorities,” he said, “and my decisions are based on data and advice from health officials.”
In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Kemp said:
