Update
A new South Georgia Medical Center website will publish daily data on its COVID-19 patients. It reported five confirmed patients are in the hospital as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The SGMC site also reported nine patients are waiting on test results, four patients who received positive diagnoses as being discharged and zero deaths due to COVID-19.
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
VALDOSTA – The count remains at 11 for Lowndes County.
While Lowndes did not see a rise in COVID-19 cases, two more cases were confirmed in the South Health District, according to a district statement released noon Wednesday. This brings the district total to 20 confirmed cases.
The two residents, one from Tift County and the other from Irwin County, are both isolating at home and have unknown sources of exposure as of noon Wednesday, according to the health department statement.
The state of Georgia has 1,247 confirmed cases as of the latest update.
The GDPH website updates daily at noon and 7 p.m. and the new SGMC website updates daily at 12:30 p.m.
This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. March 25.
