FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo U.S.Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. With Republicans in Washington turning up the heat on Cheney, the defiant third-term congresswoman faces mixed reviews at home. So far, Wyoming's governor and congressional delegation have opted against sticking their necks out for Cheney, who faces ouster from House GOP leadership over her opposition to former President Donald Trump.