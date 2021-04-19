VALDOSTA – The Georgia High School Association unanimously rejected Valdosta High School’s appeal of the recommended sanctions that declared five players ineligible and banned the Wildcats from the 2021 postseason.
The appeal committee convened at 9 a.m. Monday and met for close to three hours. Ultimately, the appeal was denied to lift any of the imposed sanctions.
The representatives of Valdosta City Schools plan to appeal at the next level which is the state executive committee, school officials said in a statement.
At this time, a date has not been determined for the next appeal hearing.
On April 8, the GHSA handed down a $7,500 fine to the school – $1,000 for each ineligible player and an additional $2,500 for a lack of institutional control.
If Valdosta's appeal is unsuccessful, four players who transferred to Valdosta prior to their junior year will remain ineligible to compete in any GHSA sports during the 2021-22 season.
Dr. Todd Cason, superintendent, Dr. Janice Richardson, VHS principal, Reginald Mitchell, VCS athletics director, two assistant principals and parents of the students named in the sanctions were all in attendance.
Valdosta head football coach Rush Propst was not in attendance during the hearing as advised by legal counsel.
The coach has been on paid administrative leave since March 9.
