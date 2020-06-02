ATLANTA — Georgia has passed 48,000 COVID-19 cases.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the state reported 48,207 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,102 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's up from 47,618 cases and 2,074 deaths Monday at 1 p.m.
The department reports 8,334 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,821 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
More than 474,000 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting a 9.1% positive result rate.
The department reported black Georgians account for 15,483 cases while white Georgians account for 15,306 cases. The race of 13,495 cases is listed as unknown.
Tuesday, the Department of Public Health started updating numbers once daily at 3 p.m. to allow more time to coordinate with reporting facilities and verify numbers before posting.
