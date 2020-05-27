ATLANTA — Georgia added nearly 700 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.
As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the state reported 44,421 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,907 related deaths, according to the Department of Public Health.
The 44,421 cases are up from 43,730 cases and 1,871 deaths reported 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The department reports 7,666 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,735 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
More than 4,300 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 80% of whom are female, 19% of whom are male and 1% were unknown.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than a half a million have been tested with more than 518,000 tests performed.
The department reported black Georgians account for 14,648 cases while white Georgians account for 13,747 cases. The race of 5,944 cases is still unknown and 6,528 cases are designated as missing.
