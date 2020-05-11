ATLANTA — Georgia has surpassed 34,000 coronavirus cases.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, the state reported 34,002 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,444 related deaths.
The 34,002 cases are up from 33,833 cases and 1,405 deaths at noon.
The public health department reports 6,036 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,422 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
All 159 counties have reported cases.
More than 3,300 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 82% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than 251,200 people have been tested.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,393 positive results and commercial labs have reported 31,584 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 11,982 cases while white Georgians account for 10,182 cases. The race of 4,467 cases is still unknown and more than 5,000 cases are designated as missing.
