ATLANTA — The Peach State has reached 2,500 COVID-19 deaths.
Tuesday, the state reported 59,078 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,529 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The department reports 9,454 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 2,065 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
A new research study about COVID-19 published Monday discovered that people with underlying health conditions were hospitalized at six times the rate and died at 12 times the rate of those without them.
The study, analyzing cases in the United States from Jan. 22 to May 30, found the most common underlying health conditions in those COVID-19 cases were cardiovascular disease (32%), diabetes (30%) and chronic lung disease (18%).
"These findings highlight the continued need for community mitigation strategies, especially for vulnerable populations, to slow COVID-19 transmission," study authors concluded.
Also, 629,273 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.5% positive result rate.
The department reported black Georgians account for 18,110 cases while white Georgians account for 19,652 cases. The race of 16,063 cases is listed as unknown.
This story was updated at 3:42 p.m. June 16.
