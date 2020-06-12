ATLANTA — Georgia has topped 2,400 COVID-19 deaths.
Friday, the state reported 55,783 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,418 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's up from 54,973 confirmed cases and 2,375 related deaths Wednesday.
The department reports 9,181 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 2,021 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Also, 586,426 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.6% positive result rate.
The department reported black Georgians account for 17,370 cases while white Georgians account for 18,479 cases. The race of 15,096 cases is listed as unknown.
Last week, the Department of Public Health started updating numbers once daily at 3 p.m. to allow more time to coordinate with reporting facilities and verify numbers before posting.
