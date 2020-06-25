ATLANTA — Georgia has added more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases for the third straight day.
Georgia reported 71,095 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,745 related deaths since the outbreak started, according to the Thursday update by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's up from 69,381 cases and 2,698 deaths Wednesday.
The department reports 10,457 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 2,222 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
State cases have gone up by 49% in June, while viral testing – what deems a person as having the COVID-19 or not – has increased 61%, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database.
Also, 757,924 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.6% positive result rate.
According to Gov Brian Kemp Wednesday morning, the rate of positive tests has declined from 13% June 1 to 8%. Despite the declining positive rate, he encouraged Georgians to continue practicing public health guidelines to combat spread of the virus.
"We cannot grow complacent. This virus is deadly and remains a threat to our great state," he said. "Let's stay vigilant in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask. Practice social distancing."
The department reported Black Georgians account for 21,174 cases while white Georgians account for 24,259 cases. The race of 18,992 cases is listed as unknown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.