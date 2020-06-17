ATLANTA — The Peach State has passed 60,000 COVID-19 cases.
Wednesday, the state reported 60,030 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,575 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's up from 59,078 cases and 2,529 deaths Tuesday.
The department reports 9,543 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 2,084 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Also, 644,723 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.4% positive result rate.
The department reported black Georgians account for 18,443 cases while white Georgians account for 20,134 cases. The race of 16,069 cases is listed as unknown.
