ATLANTA — Georgia has added more than 750 COVID-19 cases to its total count overnight.
Tuesday, the state reported 53,249 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,285 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's up from 52,497 confirmed cases and 2,208 related deaths as of Monday.
The department reports 8,872 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,960 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Also, 551,908 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.7% positive result rate.
The department reported black Georgians account for 17,285 cases while white Georgians account for 16,779 cases. The race of 14,652 cases is listed as unknown.
Last week, the Department of Public Health started updating numbers once daily at 3 p.m. to allow more time to coordinate with reporting facilities and verify numbers before posting.
