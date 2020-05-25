ATLANTA — Georgia has confirmed more than 43,000 COVID-19 cases.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, the state reported 43,344 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,830 related deaths, according to the Department of Public Health.
The 43,344 cases are up from 42,838 cases and 1,824 deaths reported 1 p.m. Sunday.
The department reports 7,475 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,626 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
More than 4,300 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 79% of whom are female, 19% of whom are male and 2% were unknown.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than a half a million have been tested with more than 513,000 tests performed.
However, the department has been including both antibody and viral tests in its case count. The website now notes that both are included and that they will be separated in the future.
As of May 20, when the issue was first reported, antibody testing had inflated total testing numbers by roughly 14% after the department confirmed the count includes 57,000 antibody tests.
The department reported black Georgians account for 14,324 cases while white Georgians account for 13,222 cases. The race of 5,791 cases is still unknown and 6,597 cases are designated as missing.
