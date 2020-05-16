ATLANTA — More than 37,000 Georgians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 around the state.
As of 1 p.m. Saturday, the state reported 37,147 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,592 related deaths.
The 37,147 cases are up from 36,722 cases and 1,588 deaths reported 7 p.m. Friday.
The public health department reports 6,735 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,554 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
All 159 counties have reported cases.
More than 3,600 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 82% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, nearly 321,000 people have been tested.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,632 positive results and commercial labs have reported 34,486 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 12,919 cases while white Georgians account for 11,235 cases. The race of 5,091 cases is still unknown and more than 5,203 cases are designated as missing.
