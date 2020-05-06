ATLANTA — Georgia has passed 30,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,300 related deaths.
As of noon Wednesday, the state reported 30,562 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,305 related deaths.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 30,562 cases are up by more than 700 cases since Tuesday evening when the number was 29,839 cases and 1,294 deaths.
A model — created as a partnership between Georgia Tech, Harvard and Massachusetts General Hospital — predicts that with Georgia's four-week shelter-in-place lifted, the state could see as many as 23,400 coronavirus deaths by August as future cases spike.
The public health department reports 5,709 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,325 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Only one Georgia county — Glascock — has reported no cases. County officials attribute it to the county's rural geography, low population sizes and shutting down churches and banning gatherings as early as mid-March.
More than 3,000 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 81% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency along with the Department of Public Health shipped the largest amount of personal protective equipment to date to hospitals.
The shipment sent 38,420 face shields, 423,000 gloves, 432,150 surgical masks and 81,120 coveralls to frontline health care workers.
A week after state officials switched their messaging and urged Georgians to get tested, more than 204,000 people have been tested as of noon Wednesday.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,055 positive results and commercial labs have reported 28,484 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 11,029 cases while white Georgians account for 9,234 cases. The race of 3,638 cases is still unknown and more than 4,500 cases are designated as missing.
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — based in Atlanta — showed that black Georgians have been hit hardest by the virus. The study looked at March data from seven Metro Atlanta and one South Georgia hospital and found that a majority of people being hospitalized for coronavirus were black.
Of the 305 patients examined, 83% were black, and three-quarters of them were high risk for the virus.
The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus called on Kemp to investigate why black Georgians are seemingly more susceptible to COVID-19.
“At a time when Gov. Kemp has reopened certain businesses and allowed the shelter-in-place order to sunset," they said in a statement. "This revealing study highlights what many in our community already know: African Americans are disproportionately suffering from COVID-19."
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
