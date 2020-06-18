ATLANTA — The Peach State has passed 2,600 COVID-19 deaths.
Thursday, the state reported 60,912 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,605 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's up from 60,030 cases and 2,575 deaths Wednesday.
The department reports 9,663 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 2,109 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Also, 657,419 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.4% positive result rate.
The department reported black Georgians account for 18,882 cases while white Georgians account for 20,754 cases. The race of 15,740 cases is listed as unknown.
