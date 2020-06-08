ATLANTA — Georgia has added nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases for a third day in a row.
The state reported 52,497 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,208 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's up from 51,898 confirmed cases and 2,180 related deaths as of Sunday.
The department reports 8,746 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,925 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Also, 544,371 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.7% positive result rate.
The department reported black Georgians account for 16,538 cases while white Georgians account for 16,939 cases. The race of 14,608 cases is listed as unknown.
Last week, the Department of Public Health started updating numbers once daily at 3 p.m. to allow more time to coordinate with reporting facilities and verify numbers before posting.
