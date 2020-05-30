ATLANTA — In another somber milestone, more than 2,000 Georgians have died from COVID-19.
As of 1 p.m. Saturday, the state reported 46,286 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,003 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The department reports 7,951 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,790 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
More than 4,400 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 81% of whom are female, 18% of whom are male and 1% were unknown.
More than 539,000 Georgians have been tested. However, 84,803 of the tests recorded in the total test count are antibody tests — which find signs of previous infection, not current.
The department reported black Georgians account for 15,098 cases while white Georgians account for 14,573 cases. The race of 6,455 cases is still unknown and 6,428 cases are designated as missing.
Beginning next week, the Department of Public Health will update the dashboard once daily at 3 p.m. to allow for more time to coordinate with reporting facilities and verify numbers before posting.
