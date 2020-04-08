ATLANTA — Georgia reported 10,189 cases of COVID-19 and 369 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 10,189 cases are up from 9,879 cases and 361 deaths reported at noon Wednesday.
The department reports 2,082 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, the governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Only four Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 2,807 tests, with 512 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 35,980 tests with 9,677 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 60% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
