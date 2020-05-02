ATLANTA — State COVID-19 cases rose to 28,332 with 1,174 deaths reported for the state as of 7 p.m. Saturday.
This number was up from the 28,005 cases confirmed earlier in the afternoon, according to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report.
The public health department reports that nearly 5,389 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,249 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
More than 2,780 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 81% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 1,942 positive results and commercial labs have reported 26,369 positive results.
While in the early stages of the pandemic, it was almost impossible to get tested, now state officials say there is unused testing capacity and are pleading with Georgians to seek testing.
The department reported black Georgians account for 10,153 cases while white Georgians account for 8,399 cases. The race of 3,168 cases is still unknown and 4,716 cases are designated as missing.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
