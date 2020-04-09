ATLANTA — Georgia reported 10,885 cases of COVID-19 and 412 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Thursday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 10,885 cases are up from 10,566 cases and 379 deaths reported at noon Thursday.
The department reports 2,298 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, the governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Only four Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
More than 41,000 Georgians have been tested for coronavirus.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 2,961 tests, with 535 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 38,124 tests with 10,350 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 60% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
As of April 9, the department has added a more detailed racial and ethnic breakdown of cases. Per the department, black Georgians account for 2,315 cases while white Georgians account for 1,727 cases. More than 6,200 cases are still deemed unknown for both race and ethnicity.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
