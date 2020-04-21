ATLANTA — Georgia reported 20,166 and 818 COVID-19 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 20,166 cases are up from 19,881 cases and 799 deaths reported noon Tuesday.
The department reports 3,885 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, the governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Only two Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
More than 88,100 Georgians have been tested for coronavirus.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 5,733 tests, with 1,025 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 82,407 tests with 19,141 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 62% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
As of April 9, the department added a more detailed racial and ethnic breakdown of cases. Per the department, black Georgians account for 5,775 cases while white Georgians account for 4,391 cases. Nearly 8,600 cases are still deemed unknown for both race and ethnicity.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
