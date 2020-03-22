ATLANTA — Georgia reported 620 cases of COVID-19 and 25 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Sunday.
According to the Department of Public Health's twice-daily status report, that's up from 600 cases and 23 deaths at noon Sunday.
Cases have spread across about 60 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 921 tests, with 156 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 3,099 tests with 444 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.