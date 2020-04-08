ATLANTA — Georgia reported 9,879 cases of COVID-19 and 361 related deaths as of noon Wednesday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 9,879 cases are up from 9,156 cases and 348 deaths reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The department reports 1,980 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, the governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Only four Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 2,807 tests, with 507 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 35,980 tests with 9,372 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 60% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
