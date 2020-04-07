ATLANTA — Georgia reported 9,156 cases of COVID-19 and 348 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 9,156 cases are up from 8,818 cases and 329 deaths reported at noon Tuesday.
The department reports 1,899 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, the governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Only four Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 2,720 tests, with 482 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 31,065 tests with 8,674 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 59% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
