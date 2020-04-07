ATLANTA — Georgia reported 8,818 cases of COVID-19 and 329 related deaths as of noon Tuesday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 8,818 cases are up from 7,558 cases and 294 deaths reported at 7 p.m. Monday.
The department reports 1,774 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, the governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Only four Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 2,720 tests, with 481 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 30,993 tests with 8,337 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 59% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
