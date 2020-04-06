ATLANTA — Georgia reported 7,558 cases of COVID-19 and 294 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Monday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 7,558 cases are up from 7,314 cases and 229 deaths reported at noon Monday.
The department reports 1,332 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, the governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Only five Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 2,497 tests, with 459 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 28,777 tests with 7,099 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 60% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
