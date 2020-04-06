ATLANTA — Georgia reported 7,314 cases of COVID-19 and 229 related deaths as of noon Monday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 7,314 cases are up from 6,742 cases and 219 deaths reported 7 p.m. Sunday.
The department reports 1,332 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Only seven Georgia counties have reported no cases.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 2,497 tests, with 448 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 28,777 tests with 6,866 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 60% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
