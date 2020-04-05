ATLANTA — Georgia reported 6,742 cases of COVID-19 and 219 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Sunday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 6,742 cases are up from 6,647 cases and 211 deaths reported noon Sunday.
The department reports 1,296 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Cases have spread across about 150 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 2,484 tests, with 444 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 25,348 tests with 6,298 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 59% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
