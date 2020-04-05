ATLANTA — Georgia reported 6,647 cases of COVID-19 and 211 related deaths as of noon Sunday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 6,647 cases are up from 6,383 cases and 208 deaths reported 7 p.m. Saturday.
The department reports 1,283 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Cases have spread across nearly 150 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 2,484 tests, with 445 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 25,348 tests with 6,202 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 years old are most at risk, 59% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
