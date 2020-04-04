ATLANTA — Georgia reported 6,383 cases of COVID-19 and 208 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Saturday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 6,383 cases are up from 6,160 cases and 201 deaths reported noon Saturday.
The department reports 1,266 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Cases have spread across nearly 150 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 2,448 tests, with 434 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 23,846 tests with 5,949 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 years old are most at risk, 59% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.