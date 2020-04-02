ATLANTA — Georgia reported 5,444 cases of COVID-19 and 176 related deaths late Thursday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 5,444 cases are up from 5,348 cases and 163 deaths reported noon Thursday.
The department reports 1,129 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, governor's office staff has said the reported number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Cases have spread across nearly 140 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 2,201 tests, with 378 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 20,756 tests with 5,066 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 years old are most at risk, 59% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
