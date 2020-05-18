ATLANTA — The state's COVID-19 cases have passed 38,000.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, the state reported 38,283 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,649 related deaths.
The 38,283 cases are up from 38,081 cases and 1,642 deaths reported noon Monday.
The public health department reports 6,992 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,581 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
All 159 counties have reported cases.
More than 3,800 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 82% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than 364,200 people have been tested.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,717 positive results and commercial labs have reported 35,573 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 13,299 cases while white Georgians account for 11,729 cases. The race of 4,972 cases is still unknown and more than 5,300 cases are designated as missing.
