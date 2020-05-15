ATLANTA — Georgia is nearing 1,600 deaths due to COVID-19 throughout the state.
As of 7 p.m. Friday, the state reported 36,722 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,588 related deaths.
The 36,722 cases are up from 36,681 cases and 1,547 deaths reported 1 p.m. Friday.
The public health department reports 6,518 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,549 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
All 159 counties have reported cases.
More than 3,600 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 82% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, nearly 302,000 people have been tested.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,606 positive results and commercial labs have reported 34,137 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 12,860 cases while white Georgians account for 11,175 cases. The race of 4,865 cases is still unknown and more than 5,194 cases are designated as missing.
