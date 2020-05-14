ATLANTA — Georgia has added more than 400 coronavirus cases to its total count overnight.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the state reported 35,858 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,527 related deaths.
The 35,858 cases are up from 35,427 cases and 1,517 deaths at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The public health department reports 6,345 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,513 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
All 159 counties have reported cases.
More than 3,500 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 82% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, nearly 286,000 people have been tested.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,538 positive results and commercial labs have reported 33,291 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 12,618 cases while white Georgians account for 10,906 cases. The race of 4,675 cases is still unknown and more than 5,000 cases are designated as missing.
As of Tuesday, Kemp said during a coronavirus update, nursing home residents and staff make up 18.5% of the state's total positive cases and residents make up 49% of the state's total deaths.
Georgia has deployed National Guardsmen to 142 nursing homes across the state to conduct aggressive infection control measures. According to Kemp, 46% of all residents and 24% of staff at such facilities have been tested.
The state estimates there are still 46,000 residents and staff who need to be tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.