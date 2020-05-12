ATLANTA — Georgia added more than 600 confirmed coronavirus cases to its count overnight.
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the state reported 34,635 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,461 related deaths.
The 34,635 cases are up from 34,002 cases and 1,444 deaths at 7 p.m. Monday.
The public health department reports 6,130 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,443 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
All 159 counties have reported cases.
More than 3,300 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 82% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than 262,000 people have been tested.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,460 positive results and commercial labs have reported 32,150 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 12,158 cases while white Georgians account for 10,370 cases. The race of 4,463 cases is still unknown and more than 5,200 cases are designated as missing.
