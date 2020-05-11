ATLANTA — Georgia has neared 34,000 coronavirus cases.
As of noon Monday, the state reported 33,833 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,405 related deaths.
No new deaths have been reported since 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The 33,833 cases are up from 32,476 cases Sunday at 7 p.m.
The public health department reports 6,001 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,412 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
All 159 counties have reported cases.
Just less than 3,300 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 82% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than 251,000 people have been tested.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,383 positive results and commercial labs have reported 31,519 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 11,923 cases while white Georgians account for 10,139 cases. The race of 4,452 cases is still unknown and more than 5,072 cases are designated as missing.
Starting May 11, the Department of Public Health's daily status report will update three times daily — once at 9 a.m., once at 1 p.m and once at 7 p.m.
The Valdosta Daily Times will continue reporting twice per day at the 1 p.m. and 7 p.m updates.
