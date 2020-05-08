ATLANTA — As of noon Friday, the state reported 31,722 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,356 related deaths.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 31,722 cases are up from 31,575 cases and 1,340 deaths as of 7 p.m. Thursday.
The public health department reports 5,886 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,389 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
All 159 counties have now reported cases.
More than 3,200 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 82% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than 227,400 people have been tested.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,245 positive results and commercial labs have reported 29,454 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 11,409 cases while white Georgians account for 9,711 cases. The race of 3,805 cases is still unknown and more than 4,500 cases are designated as missing.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
